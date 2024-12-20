Ft, 'Trump intende continuare a fornire armi all'Ucraina'
epa11762985 US president-elect Donald J. Trump leaves the Elysee Palace to attend a ceremony for the reopening of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 December 2024. The Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens on 07 December after nearly six years of renovation work following its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. EPA/Mohammed Badra

WASHINGTON, 20 DIC - Donald Trump continuerà a fornire armi all'Ucraina, nonostante le minacce di tagliare gli aiuti durante la campagna elettorale. Lo riferiscono fonti informate citate dal Financial Times.
