Ft, colloqui segreti Usa-Iran su crisi nel Mar Rosso

epa11207250 Houthi supporters chant slogans while holding up weapons during a protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinians, in Sana'a, Yemen, 08 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters demonstrated in Sana'a against the United States and Israel and in support of the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Yemen's Houthis have conducted 96 attacks against shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November 2023, using 403 ballistic missiles, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles to hit a total of 61 ships, in a show support for the Palestinian people until Israel ends its military operation and siege of the Gaza Strip, according to a speech by Houthi top leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB