Ft, colloqui segreti Usa-Iran su crisi nel Mar Rosso
epa11207250 Houthi supporters chant slogans while holding up weapons during a protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinians, in Sana'a, Yemen, 08 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters demonstrated in Sana'a against the United States and Israel and in support of the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Yemen's Houthis have conducted 96 attacks against shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November 2023, using 403 ballistic missiles, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles to hit a total of 61 ships, in a show support for the Palestinian people until Israel ends its military operation and siege of the Gaza Strip, according to a speech by Houthi top leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
AA
ROMA, 14 MAR - Gli Stati Uniti hanno tenuto colloqui segreti con l'Iran per sollecitare la fine degli attacchi Houthi nel Mar Rosso. Lo riporta il Financial Times, citando funzionari americani e iraniani. Secondo l'Ft, Washington starebbe cercando di convincere Teheran a usare la sua influenza sugli Houthi dello Yemen per porre fine agli attacchi alle navi nel Mar Rosso. I negoziati durante i quali Washington ha anche espresso preoccupazione per l'espansione del programma nucleare iraniano, si sono svolti in Oman a gennaio e sono stati i primi tra le due potenze in 10 mesi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti