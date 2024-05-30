Ft, accordo sulla sicurezza Biden-Zelensky al G7 in Italia
epa11025625 US President Joe Biden (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) enter the room to hold a joint news conference in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2023. Ukrainian President Zelensky is in Washington to meet with members of Congress at the US Capitol and US President Joe Biden at the White House to make a last-ditch effort to convince the US Congress for further military aid before the holiday recess. Republicans want concessions from Democrats on border security in order to support aid to Ukraine. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
ROMA, 30 MAG - Gli Stati Uniti sono vicini a firmare un patto di sicurezza bilaterale con l'Ucraina. Lo riporta il Financial Times citando funzionari statunitensi, secondo cui Zelensky e Biden dovrebbero firmare l'intesa a margine della riunione del G7 in Italia, alla vigilia del vertice di pace del 15 e 16 giugno in Svizzera, dove la presenza del capo della Casa Bianca non è confermata malgrado gli auspici ucraini.
