Fsb, sventato attentato a centro religioso ebraico a Mosca
epa11238296 A Russian policeman guards near the burned Crocus City Hall concert venue following a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 23 March 2024. On 22 March evening, a group of up to five gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. 93 people were killed and more than 100 others were hospitalized, the Investigative Committee confirmed. The head of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on 23 March on the arrest of 11 people, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
AA
ROMA, 11 APR - L'Fsb russa ha riferito di aver sventato un attacco terroristico contro un'istituzione religiosa ebraica a Mosca. Lo riporta Ria Novosti. "Il Servizio federale di sicurezza della Federazione Russa ha represso le attività criminali di un cittadino originario di uno dei Paesi dell'Asia centrale, che intendeva commettere un attacco terroristico in un'istituzione religiosa ebraica a Mosca durante un raduno di massa di cittadini", si legge nel messaggio dell'Fsb.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti