Fsb, 'i terroristi di Mosca sono stati addestrati da Kiev'

epa10922185 Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov attends a meeting on operational issues held by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 16 October 2023. Vladimir Putin discuss the Gaza Strip and Russia's special military operation with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin, National Guard Director Viktor Zolotov and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT