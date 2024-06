Frontex, 80mila arrivi irregolari,-71% nel Mediterraneo centrale

epa11402013 Migrants arrive at La Restinga harbor after being rescued while trying to reach Spain's coasts, in El Hierro island, Canary Islands, Spain, 10 June 2024. The Canary Islands experienced two days of boat arrivals. On 09 June, five boats arrived on the islands with 260 Maghreb and sub-Saharan migrants on board. EPA/GELMERT FINOL