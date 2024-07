Frane in India: 106 morti, villaggi e piantagioni spazzati via

epa11508502 Rescue operations following landslides in Mylambadi, Wayanad district, Kerala, southern India, 30 July 2024. More than 54 people were confirmed dead with over 100 feared missing after landslides hit Wayanad in the early hours of 30 July, burying a large area under debris, State Revenue Minister K. Rajan's office confirmed. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced a two-day statewide mourning period. EPA/TP BINU