Francia ufficializza proposta, 21 giorni tregua in Libano
epa11625125 Israel Ambassador Danny Danon speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting called to address the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2024. EPA/STEPHANI SPINDEL
AA
NEW YORK, 25 SET - Il ministro degli Esteri francese Jean-Noël Barrot ha ufficializzato, durante la riunione del Consiglio di Sicurezza Onu, la proposta per un "cessate il fuoco di 21 giorni in Libano" che Parigi ha preparato con gli Usa.
