Francia: sabotaggio Tav, sospetti su gruppi ultrasinistra

epa11496584 Cars pass in front of the Arc de Triomphe which is decorated with the colors of the Paralympic Games ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, 25 July 2024. The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin on 26 July with a nautical parade on the Seine river and end on the protocol stage in front of the Eiffel Tower. EPA/ALI HAIDER