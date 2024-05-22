Francia, riconoscere Palestina non è un tabù ma non è il momento

epa11350599 A protesters holds a palestinian flag during a march in solidarity with Palestine on the 76th anniversary of the 'Nakba' in Paris, France, 18 May 2024. Palestinians on 15 May commemorate the 'Nakba', 'the catastrophe' in Arabic, which describes the exodus of the Palestinian people following the creation of the State of Israel in 1948. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON