Francia: cerca di dare fuoco a una sinagoga a Rouen, ucciso

epa11339830 French policemen stand guard at the toll station of Incarville, near Rouen, in the North of France, where gunmen ambushed a prison van on 14 May 2024, killing two prison guards and helping a prisoner to escape. Three other prison guards were severely wounded, according to Justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti. A major police manhunt has been launched to find the gunmen and the escaped prisoner, identified as a 30-year-old drug dealer from northern France, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON