Francia: cerca di dare fuoco a una sinagoga a Rouen, ucciso
PARIGI, 17 MAG - La polizia francese ha ucciso oggi un uomo armato che stava cercando di dare fuoco a una sinagoga nella città settentrionale di Rouen: lo ha reso noto oggi il ministro degli Interni, Gerald Darmanin. "La polizia nazionale di Rouen ha neutralizzato questa mattina presto un individuo armato che voleva chiaramente dare fuoco alla sinagoga della città", ha scritto Darmanin su X. Una fonte ha detto che l'uomo "era armato con un coltello e una sbarra di ferro e si è avvicinato alla polizia, che ha sparato. L'individuo è morto".
