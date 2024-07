Francia: arrivato a 190 numero delle desistenze anti-Rn

epa11449522 A portrait of President of the French right-wing party National Rally (Rassemblement National, RN) Jordan Bardella appears on a newspaper cover in Paris, France, 01 July 2024. France's far right National Rally has made significant gains in the first round of parliamentary elections. The second round of the elections for a new Parliament is to be held on 07 July 2024. EPA/YOAN VALAT