Francia: 4/a serata di manifestazioni anti estrema destra

epa11402866 People gather for a protest against the French right-wing party National Rally (Rassemblement National or RN) following the results of the European elections, in Paris, France, 10 June 2024. Unions CGT and Left Party called for national protests after the National Rally made significant gains in the European Union parliamentary elections. The European Parliament elections took place across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024. EPA/ANDRE PAIN