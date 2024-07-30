Fox, Trump e Harris testa a testa negli stati in bilico
NEW YORK, 30 LUG - Donald Trump e Kamala Harris testa a testa negli stati in bilico. Secondo un sondaggio di Fox, in Michigan e in Pennsylvania sono ambedue al 49%. La vicepresidente in Minnesota ha il 52% delle preferenze mentre l'ex presidente il 46%. In Wisconsin Trump ha il 50% dei consensi e Harris il 49%. Il sondaggio è stato condotto fra il 22 e il 24 luglio e ha un margine di errore di tre punti percentuali.
