Fox, sparatoria a Philadelphia a un evento per fine Ramadan
WASHINGTON, 10 APR - Almeno cinque persone sono rimaste ferite a Philadelphia in un evento che segnava la fine del Ramadan: lo riferisce la Cnn. Secondo la Fox, la polizia ha fatto numerosi arresti e recuperato almeno 4 armi da fuoco sulla scena della sparatoria. Almeno un agente ha sparato.
