Fox, 'Secret Service sapeva del sospetto un'ora prima di spari'
epa11476785 Former US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed from stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. Trump was rushed off stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. According to the Butler County district attorney a suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed. According to a statement by a secret service spokesperson, the former President is safe and further information on the incident will be released when available. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL
AA
NEW YORK, 17 LUG - Il Secret Service sapeva dell'esistenza di una minaccia un'ora prima che Donald Trump salisse sul palco: l'attentatore con il suo zainetto infatti era stato identificato come una persona sospetta più di un'ora prima che aprisse il fuoco. Lo afferma il senatore repubblicano John Barrasso, secondo quanto riporta Fox, il network repubblicano.
