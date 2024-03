Foto bacio a Times Square rischia censura, Casa Bianca la ferma

epa05636865 Carl Muscarello, the US Navy sailor who said he was photographed kissing a nurse in Times Square after they heard of Japans surrender to the United States in 1945, at his home in Plantation, Florida, USA on 16 November 2016. On 14 August 1945, the photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt took a picture of a sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square, and published in Time Magazine, became one of the most famous WWII photographs in history. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA