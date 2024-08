Forti venti e incendi devastano la Grecia, i pompieri in azione

epa11545601 Thick smoke covers the National Highway in Athens from a wildfire that broke out in a farmland and forest area in Varnavas, Attica region, Greece, 11 August 2024. The fire brigade has deployed 165 firefighters, nine teams on foot, 30 vehicles, seven firefighting aircraft, and five helicopters to extinguish the flames. Varnavas residents have been instructed to evacuate the area via a message from the 112 emergency number. EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES