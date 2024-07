Fonti, 'veto Ungheria su dichiarazione Ue sul Venezuela'

epa11376820 European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks as he opens the Schuman Security and Defence Forum 2024 conference in Brussels, Belgium, 29 May 2024. The second edition of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum (Schuman Forum), which brings together decision-makers from more than 60 partner countries and EU member states, takes place in Brussels from 28 until 29 May 2024. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET