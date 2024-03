Fonti, verso intesa Ue sulle sanzioni ai coloni violenti

epa10770343 An armed Jewish settler walks near Damascus gate of Jerusalem's old city during a right-wing march on their way to attend a special prayer at the Western Wall on the eve of Tisha B'Av, the old city of Jerusalem, 27 July 2023. In Judaism, the Tisha B'Av is an annual fast day to mark the destruction of the first and the second temple by the Babylonian and the Roman Empires in Jerusalem. EPA/ATEF SAFADI