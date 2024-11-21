Fonti Usa, 'Mosca ha lanciato un missile a medio raggio'

epa11732721 A handout picture made available by the State Emergency Service shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of the rocket strike in Dnipro, Ukraine, 21 November 2024 amid the Russian invasion. At least two people were injured according to the State Emergency Service report. The Ukrainian Air Force said they will not comment on the possible hit of the new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile attack in the early morning on Dnipro, according to the Acting Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES