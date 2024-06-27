Fonti Striscia, '7 morti e decine di feriti a Gaza'

epa11435804 The destroyed home of Nasr family following an Israeli air strike in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 25 June 2024. According to a report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, five Palestinians were killed and more than 12 injured overnight in an Israeli air strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER