Fonti Onu, 'Idf ha sparato contro basi Unifil'

epa11606095 United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) vehicles patrol in Wazzani village, southern Lebanon, 15 September 2024. Displaced Syrian refugees, who used to work in agricultural fields in Wazzani village, are leaving the area after leaflets reportedly dropped by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) demanded the evacuation of civilians from the Wazzani area and surroundings by 4pm local time due to Hezbollah activity in the area. The IDF did not immediately issue an official comment about the evacuation recommendation. EPA/STR