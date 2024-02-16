Fonti, lunedì al via la missione Aspides, durerà almeno 1 anno

epa11124159 A handout photo made available by the Houthis media center shows a Houthi trooper taking part in a military exercise at a remote area on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 03 February 2024. Yemen's Houthi forces have carried out a military exercise on mock US and Israeli positions as part of their preparations for a possible confrontation with the United States and Israel amid fears of a wider regional conflict stemming from the Houthi escalation of attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. US and British forces have conducted strikes in response to Houthi missile and drone attacks on military and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023. In January 2024, the US Department of State designated Yemen's Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist group' due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes. In December 2023, the US Department of Defense announced a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. EPA/HOUTHIS MEDIA CENTER HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES