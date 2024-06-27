Fonti, l'Italia si astiene su von der Leyen, no a Costa
epa11441387 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R), take part at signature ceremony of security agreement with the EU, during European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 27 June 2024. EU leaders are gathering in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss the Strategic Agenda 2024-2029, the next institutional cycle, Ukraine, the Middle East, competitiveness, security and defense, among other topics. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL
BRUXELLES, 27 GIU - L'Italia si asterrà su Ursula von der Leyen e voterà contro ad Antonio Costa e Kaja Kallas. Lo si apprende da più fonti diplomatiche.
