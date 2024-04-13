Fonti Israele, obiettivi Iran il Golan e le basi nel Negev
epa10895645 A man sits on a cliff overlooking the Ramon Crater near the Israeli town of Mitzpe Ramon in southern Israel, 02 October 2023. The site is one of the attractions for hikers in Israel. The 40-km long Ramon crater is the worldâ€™s largest erosion crater (makhtesh) which is a unique landform in Israel's Negev and Egypt's Sinai deserts that was created some 220 million years ago when oceans covered the area, TouristIsrael and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority describe the geological phenomenon on their websites. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 14 APR - Funzionari israeliani hanno detto al New York Times che i droni e i missili iraniani hanno come obiettivi le Alture del Golan e le basi aeree nel Negev, nel sud di Israele. Lo riferiscono i media israeliani.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti