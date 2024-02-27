Fonti Israele, 'non si capisce ottimismo Biden su tregua'
epa11183526 Palestinians taking a rest after crossing from the northern Gaza Strip to the south along Al Rashid road, 26 February 2024. More than 29,600 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
TEL AVIV, 27 FEB - Non si capisce "su cosa si basi l'ottimismo" del presidente Joe Biden su una possibile tregua a Gaza entro lunedì prossimo. Lo hanno detto fonti israeliane citate dai media.
