Fonti Israele, bene il piano Usa sul porto a Gaza

epa11204394 A handout photo made available 07 March 2024 by the Belgian Defence Ministry showing a A400M military transport aircraft at an undisclosed location in Jordan being prepared for a humanitarian aid air drop over the Gaza Strip. The aircraft is to drop B-FAST aid package consisting of 6,000kg of food supplies and thousands of hygiene kits, after being checked by both Jordanian and Israeli authorities. The international community is combining efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict. EPA/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES