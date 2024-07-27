Fonti Gaza, 'raid di Israele su complesso scuola Deir Al-Balah'

epa11391017 A view of sestroyed buildings during an Israeli military operation in Al Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 05 June 2024. The Israeli military stated on 05 June that Israeli troops started a 'targeted operational activity' in the areas of Bureij and eastern Deir al Balah both 'above and below ground' in the area. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER