Fonti Egitto a Ynet, 'accordo sugli ostaggi molto vicino'

epaselect epa10988033 People walk past a billboard showing photos of people abducted by Hamas, at the Tel Aviv museum in Tel Aviv, Israel, 21 November 2023. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene his war cabinet this evening to approve a deal for the release of hostages. According to the Israeli army 236 Israelis including 40 children are held in captivity in Gaza. More than 12,500 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN