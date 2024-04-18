Fonte Usa, 'improbabile un attacco fino a fine Pasqua ebraica'
TEL AVIV, 18 APR - E' improbabile che Israele attacchi l'Iran prima della fine della Pasqua ebraica che comincia lunedì 22 aprile e termina il 29. Lo ha detto una fonte Usa all'emittente Abc, ripresa dai media israeliani. La stessa fonte ha tuttavia aggiunto che "tutto può sempre cambiare". Poi ha sottolineato che i comandanti dei Pasdaran e l'altra leadership iraniana sono ancora in una situazione di allarme elevato, con alcuni nascosti in case sicure e strutture sotterranee.
