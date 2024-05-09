Fonte Israele,mossa Usa su armi può cambiare piani a Rafah
epa11326259 Israeli artillery at an undisclosed position near the border fence with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 08 May 2024. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 09 MAG - La decisione degli Usa di fermare le armi ad Israele per l'attacco a Rafah potrebbe costringere lo stato ebraico a a modificare i suoi piani operativi. Lo ha riferito l'emittente Kan che ha citato un funzionario anonimo israeliano. La fonte ha anche aggiunto che Israele potrebbe essere costretta ad adottare "un economia degli armamenti", ovvero di conservare le munizioni in modo che queste non finiscano. Un'altra fonte - sempre alla stessa emittente - ha sostenuto che Israele a quel punto potrebbe anche essere indotta a procurarsi altrove le armi.
