Fonte Israele, 'mandato significativo a team negoziale'
AA
TEL AVIV, 07 APR - Il Gabinetto di guerra ha conferito "un mandato significativo" alla squadra negoziale israeliana per i negoziati che da stasera ripartono al Cairo per una tregua e il rilascio degli ostaggi. Lo ha detto una fonte israeliana, citata dai media. Della squadra dovrebbero far parte il capo del Mossad David Barnea, quello dello Shin Bet Ronen Bar e il generale Nitzan Alon, responsabile dello sforzo di intelligence per liberare i rapiti.
