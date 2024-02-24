Fonte Israele, 'accordo lontano ma Hamas riduce richieste'

epa11174642 Palestinians pass the ruins of Al-Farouq Mosque after it was destroyed by an Israeli air strike a few days ago in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 23vFebruary 2024. More than 29,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD