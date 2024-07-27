Fonte Israele a media, risponderemo ma non vogliamo guerra

epaselect epa11500482 A go-kart on fire at the site where a projectile hit a playground in Druze, Majdal Shams, in the annexed Golan Heights, 27 July 2024. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), a rocket launched from Lebanon toward Majdal Shams caused multiple civilian casualties, including children. Approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, the IDF said. EPA/ATEF SAFADI