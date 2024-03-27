'Fondi occidentali al terrorismo', Duma chiede un'indagine

epa11100806 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian State Duma shows the plenary session of the State Duma (Russia's lower house of parliament) during discussion about draft amendments to the Criminal Code on confiscation of property for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces in Moscow, Russia, 24 January 2024. The State Duma adopted in the first reading the draft amendments to the Criminal Code on the confiscation of property for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces. EPA/RUSSIAN STATE DUMA PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES