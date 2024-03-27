'Fondi occidentali al terrorismo', Duma chiede un'indagine
epa11100806 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian State Duma shows the plenary session of the State Duma (Russia's lower house of parliament) during discussion about draft amendments to the Criminal Code on confiscation of property for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces in Moscow, Russia, 24 January 2024. The State Duma adopted in the first reading the draft amendments to the Criminal Code on the confiscation of property for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces. EPA/RUSSIAN STATE DUMA PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 27 MAR - Gli investigatori russi hanno detto che studieranno la richiesta della Duma di indagare su ciò che il Parlamento russo chiama "organizzazione, finanziamento e condotta di atti terroristici" contro la Russia da parte degli Stati Uniti e di altri Paesi occidentali. Lo riporta Sky News. Dopo l'attacco terroristico al Crocus City Hall di Mosca, politici e personaggi dei media russi hanno speculato sul coinvolgimento ucraino e occidentale, senza finora fornire prove.
