Folla in festa a Place de la Republique a Parigi
epa11465781 French people react after the second round of the legislative elections results at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 07 July 2024. France voted on 07 July for the second round of the legislative elections. According to the first official results, the leftist alliance Le Nouveau Front Populaire came ahead of the French President Macron's ruling coalition and the extreme right one the Rassemblement national (RN). EPA/YOAN VALAT
ROMA, 07 LUG - Una folla si è radunata in Place de la République a Parigi dopo che i primi exit poll hanno dato in testa la sinistra del Nuovo Fronte Popolare alle elezioni legislative in Francia. Partendo da Place des Fêtes, nel 19° arrondissement, dove si svolgeva una kermesse antifascista, un gioioso corteo è sceso lungo rue de Belleville, accompagnato da una banda e da sempre più persone, tra gli applausi della gente alle finestre, descrive Liberation. In piazza, la folla ha intonato il canto "Hanouna, vattene!", riferendosi al conduttore francese Cyril Hanouna che aveva dichiarato: "Lascerò la Francia se vincerà il Nuovo Fronte Popolare".
