Fine settimana con notti tropicali e massime fino a 39°C

epa11530754 Two tourists refresh themselves in a fountain in Cordoba, southern Spain, 06 August 2023. Spain is fully immersed in the characteristic 'canicula' or dog days period, between July 15 and August 15, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees in many places and dry and sunny weather in practically the entire country.The 'canicula' is a very hot period of the year, with temperatures hovering in Spain around 40 degrees in many places. EPA/SALAS