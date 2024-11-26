Filorussi, mortai ucraini su bus civile, 4 morti e 7 feriti

epa11729329 Residents wait at a bus stop to return home before the curfew in Kherson, southern Ukraine, 15 November 2024 (issued 19 November 2024). Ukraine marks 1,000 days on 19 November 2024, since Russia's full-scale invasion. In November 2022, Ukrainian troops entered Kherson after the Russian army withdrew from the city, which they had captured at the start of the invasion in February 2022. Since the summer of 2024, the number of Russian artillery and drone attacks on Kherson has increased. These attacks have involved the selective dropping of shells and mines on streets with civilians. EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA