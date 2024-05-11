Filorussi, almeno 3 morti nel ristorante colpito a Donetsk
epa11258425 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 04 April 2024 shows Russian troops operating a 152 mm D-20 howitzer at an undisclosed position in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. On 24 February 2022, Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 11 MAG - E' di almeno tre morti e otto feriti il bilancio dell'attacco ucraino al ristorante Paradise nel distretto Leninsky di Donetsk dove militanti filorussi stavano festeggiando l'anniversario dell'autoproclamata repubblica del Donetsk. La città è occupata dalle unità di Mosca. "Il ristorante Paradise è stato colpito direttamente e tre civili sono stati uccisi", ha dichiarato su Telegram il governatore russo della regione, Denis Pushilin. "Al momento sappiamo di otto feriti", ha aggiunto, affermando che le forze ucraine hanno utilizzato almeno due lanciarazzi americani Himars.
