Festeggiamenti in Colombia per i 2 anni depenalizzazione aborto

epa10482811 Women celebrate the decriminalization of abortion in front of the Constitutional Court building, in Bogota, Colombia, 21 February 2023. After one year since the Constitutional Court of Colombia decriminalized abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy, dozens of Colombian women gathered at the doors of the Constitutional Court building located in the center of Bogotá to celebrate the historic decision of the high court judges. EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda