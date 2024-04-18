Femminicidio Aosta, il sospettato in ospedale per malore
AOSTA, 18 APR - Si è sentito male mentre usciva dal carcere di Grenoble per essere trasportato davanti alla Corte d'Appello che dovrà decidere sulla sua estradizione ed è stato ricoverato in ospedale Sohaib Teima, ventunenne di Fermo arrestato il 10 aprile a Lione e sospettato dell'omicidio della sua compagna, la ventiduenne francese Auriane Nathalie Laisne, trovata morta il 5 aprile in una chiesetta diroccata in Valle d'Aosta. L'udienza delle 11 per ora non si è potuta svolgere. All'origine del malore, secondo corte e avvocato - come riportano i giornali francesi Le Dauphiné Libéré e Le Progrès - ci potrebbe essere un'overdose di antidepressivi.
