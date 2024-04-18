Femminicidio Aosta, il sospettato in ospedale per malore

epa04011981 Media trucks park outside the Palais de Justice courthouse in Albertville, France, 08 January 2014, where a press conference on the investigation on Michael Schumacher's ski incident took place. German Formula One legend Michael Schumacher was not skiing at excessive speed at the time of his accident in the French Alps resort of Meribel on 29 December 2013, investigators said. The 45-year-old seven-time Formula One world champion has been in a medically induced coma in a Grenoble hospital since the accident. Schumacher's condition after two operations is described by doctors as critical but stable. EPA/IAN LANGSDON