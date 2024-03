Febbraio 2024 il più caldo mai registrato a livello mondiale

epa11118899 A man cools off in a fountain at the Plaza de Armas in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 01 February 2024. An intense heat wave is shaking the metropolitan region of Santiago de Chile, where on 31 January, the thermometer reached 37.3 degrees Celsius, the third highest temperature recorded in the last 55 years, the Chilean Meteorological Directorate (DMC) reported 01 February. EPA/AILEN DIAZ