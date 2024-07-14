Fbi, 'l'attentatore di Trump ha agito da solo'
WASHINGTON, 14 LUG - L'Fbi, la polizia federale americana ha precisato che l'autore dell'attentato contro Donald Trump ha agito da solo, sottolineando che finora gli investigatori "non hanno identificato alcuna ideologia correlata" al tentato assassinio. "A questo punto, le informazioni che abbiamo indicano che l'assassino ha agito da solo", ha detto Kevin Rojek, un agente dell'Fbi in Pennsylvania, dove è avvenuto l'attentato durante un comizio.
