Fbi apre un'indagine su messaggi razzisti in 21 stati Usa
epa11675385 Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the FBI James E. Dennehy speaks during a press conference on the arrest of former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries, along with Matthew Smith and James Jacobson, on charges related to sex trafficking at the US Attorney's office in the Brooklyn borough of New York, USA, 22 October 2024. Jeffries was the CEO of the popular clothing brand from 1992 to 2014.Â EPA/SARAH YENESEL
AA
WASHINGTON, 08 NOV - L'Fbi ha avviato un'indagine sui messaggi razzisti inviati ai neri americani in tutto il Paese dopo la vittoria di Donald Trump in 21 stati tra cui North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama e Pennsylvania, come denunciato dal gruppo americano per i diritti umani National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (Naacp). Lo riferisce la Cnn.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti