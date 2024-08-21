Fatah, Israele vuole incendiare la regione

epa10981927 Smoke rises over Balata Refuge Camp during an Israeli raid on the camp, near Nablus, the West Bank, 18 November 2023. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, five people were killed and two injured in an Israeli strike on a building in the West Bank's Balata refugee camp near Nablus. The camp's administration said an aerial strike targeted the local headquarters of the Palestinian group Fatah. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH