Fatah, Israele vuole incendiare la regione
epa10981927 Smoke rises over Balata Refuge Camp during an Israeli raid on the camp, near Nablus, the West Bank, 18 November 2023. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, five people were killed and two injured in an Israeli strike on a building in the West Bank's Balata refugee camp near Nablus. The camp's administration said an aerial strike targeted the local headquarters of the Palestinian group Fatah. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
RAMALLAH, 21 AGO - L'"assassinio" di un funzionario di Fatah in Libano è "un'ulteriore prova che Israele vuole incendiare la regione e gettarla in una guerra su vasta scala": lo ha denunciato un membro del Comitato centrale di Fatah a Ramallah. "Le forze di occupazione stanno usando il sangue palestinese per aggiungere benzina sul fuoco della guerra" nella Striscia di Gaza, ha detto Toufiq Tirawy, dopo la morte di un funzionario del suo movimento ucciso in un attacco israeliano a Saida, in nel sud del Libano.
