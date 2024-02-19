Famiglia Bibas,'un video che strappa il cuore, un crimine'
epa11087498 Children hold pictures during a ceremony to mark the first birthday of Israeli toddler Kfir Bibas, who is held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 January 2024. Attendees were also calling for the immediate release of all hostages. The Bibas family, mother Shiri Bibas, her husband Yarden Bibas along with their children Kfir, who turned one, and four-year-old boy Ariel, were kidnapped by Hamas from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the 07 October 2023 attacks. According to the Israeli army, 133 Israelis are still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 19 FEB - Un video che "strappa il cuore". Così la famiglia Bibas - attraverso il Forum delle famiglie degli ostaggi - ha definito il video dei congiunti trovato a Khan Yunis e diffuso dall'esercito. "Assistere a Shiri, Yarden, Ariel e Kfir, strappati dalla loro casa a Nir Oz in questo paesaggio infernale - ha denunciato - è insopportabile e disumano. Il rapimento di bambini è un crimine contro l'umanità e un crimine di guerra". "Chiediamo disperatamente a chi decide in Israele e nel mondo e che sono coinvolti nei negoziati: riportateli a casa immediatamente".
