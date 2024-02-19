Famiglia Bibas,'un video che strappa il cuore, un crimine'

epa11087498 Children hold pictures during a ceremony to mark the first birthday of Israeli toddler Kfir Bibas, who is held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 January 2024. Attendees were also calling for the immediate release of all hostages. The Bibas family, mother Shiri Bibas, her husband Yarden Bibas along with their children Kfir, who turned one, and four-year-old boy Ariel, were kidnapped by Hamas from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the 07 October 2023 attacks. According to the Israeli army, 133 Israelis are still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. EPA/ABIR SULTAN