Exit poll, 'sinistra avanti in Francia, Le Pen solo terza'
epa11465015 A voter casts his ballot during the second round of French parliamentary elections at a polling station in the 18th District in Paris, France, 07 July 2024. After the first round of the legislative elections, in which the far-right party National Rally (RN) made significant gains, France is voting again in the second round on 07 July. The results are expected around 20h00 local time. EPA/ANDRE PAIN
PARIGI, 07 LUG - Colpo di scena in Francia: secondo il sondaggio della tv pubblica France 2, il Nuovo Fronte Popolare di sinistra è in testa alle elezioni legislative e si attesta fra 172 e 192 seggi. Ensemble, i macroniani, sono a 150-170 seggi, mentre il Rassemblement National di Marine Le Pen è al terzo posto, a 132-152. Completamente ribaltati, se i dati fossero confermati, i risultati del primo turno.
