Exit poll, in Austria ultradestra del Fpo avanti al 29,1%

VIENNA, 29 SET - In Austria, secondo gli exit poll trasmessi dalla tv di stato Orf, il partito dell'ultradestra Fpo è in testa al 29,1% mentre l'Opv, il partito dei popolari del cancelliere Nehammer è al 26,2%. I socialdemocratici dell'Spo al 20,4% mentre i Verdi all'8,6%.
