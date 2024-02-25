Etiopia, rapiti e uccisi quattro monaci ortodossi
epa09167289 An Ethiopian Orthodox worshipper attends the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Ethiopian church of Deir Al Sultan, outside the Church of the Holy Sepulture, in Jerusalem's Old City, 29 April 2021. According to Christian tradition, Jesus Christ carried the cross on his last day before his crucifixion in Jerusalem's old city. Orthodox Christians are observing Holy Week in honor of the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
CITTÀ DEL VATICANO, 25 FEB - Uomini armati legati ai gruppi ribelli Oromo hanno attaccato il monastero di Zequala, a 50 chilometri da Addis Abeba, in Etiopia, dove hanno prelevato e successivamente ucciso quattro monaci. Lo riferisce la fondazione pontificia Aiuto alla Chiesa che Soffre. Il fatto è accaduto il 22 febbraio. "La Chiesa ortodossa etiope Tewahedo ha avanzato l'ipotesi che il gruppo Oromo Liberation Army abbia un legame clandestino con le autorità governative regionali dell'Oromia per prendere di mira gli appartenenti alla Chiesa cristiana ortodossa della regione", sottolinea Acs.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti